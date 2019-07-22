BEAUFORT — A County Board of Education committee assigned the task of studying whether to close the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School approved an 800-plus page report Monday that contains information on the school and other data that members requested.
The report contains statistics on MaST and other county high schools, including financial and student demographic information, as well as academic performance, classes taken and comments from MaST parents and county school principals on how the school’s closure would effect them or their schools.
Neil Whitford, attorney for the County Board of Education, who was assigned the task of compiling the information with assistance from school system staff, said the report is now available to the community on the school system’s website.
“The report is very lengthy because of the exhibits that are attached that contain raw data,” Mr. Whitford said during the committee meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The report can be seen at carteretcountyschools.org
A packed room of MaST parents, CCC President Dr. John Hauser and others concerned about the school’s closure listened as Mr. Whitford reviewed the table of contents on what the report covers.
The next step in the process will come at 6 p.m. Wednesday when a public hearing will be held on the school’s closure. The full school board will attend that meeting to hear comments.
The committee that has been reviewing information is made up of the board’s curriculum, finance and technology workgroup. Those members are Chairman Travis Day, Brittany Wheatly and John McLean.
Mr. Whitford advised Superintendent Mat Bottoms to have an overflow room available for the large crowd expected to attend the hearing. Mr. Bottoms said he is already making accommodations for the crowds.
Following the public hearing, the full board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, when a final vote is expected on the school’s closure.
Committee members said they received their copies of the report Saturday and were in the process of reviewing information. Mr. Day asked for additional information to be added, including information on just the students enrolled last year. The report included information on all students who applied.
He also asked for a list of classes MaST Principal DeAnne Rosen taught.
Since Dr. Hauser was at the meeting, Mr. McLean asked if he would review information regarding the impact the school’s closure would have on CCC.
MaST is a partnership between CCC and the county school system. The college provides space for the program, pays for utilities and some of the college staff teach classes.
The early college high school allows students to obtain college and high school credits simultaneously.
Among many things shared, Dr. Hauser said the 50 students who attended MaST saved $149,505 dollars in college tuition last year. He estimated between 2019-2024 students could save $747,523 by attending the school and obtaining college credits while in high school.
Following the meeting, MaST parent Lindsay Webb of Emerald Isle said, “We didn’t come today with any expectations. I think it’s a pretty cut and dry document. It’s just a long document to review.”
In the meantime, supporters of MaST have begun circulating a petition for people to sign in support of keeping the school open. It can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf2ndiD2Yf0TjNLqNxY_gbymAWv6uuAjMQy5mhFbtFnmZbOUg/viewform.
The issue of closing the school, which last year opened on the campus of CCC, has been controversial. Despite pleas from upset MaST parents, students and supporters during the public comment time of the June 11 school board meeting, the board voted June 20 in a split vote of 4-3 to not use local funds to keep the school open.
Instead, some board members said they wanted to use those funds to save seven teacher positions that may be lost due to federal and state funding cuts. The lack of funding for MaST would result in the school’s closure.
The school board’s action was based on a recommendation by county commissioners during their June 17 meeting that the school board use $245,958 in county funds earmarked for MaST for the 2019-20 year to save the positions. The county had allocated $186,000 for MaST the previous year.
Commissioners and school board members cited concerns over whether the General Assembly would provide state funds for MaST. The current version of the state budget provides $180,000 for the next five years for early college high schools. However, Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed the budget over concerns about lack of increased funding for Medicaid and other issues. While the budget debate continues, the state will operate under the current budget, which did not include funding for MaST.
The 100 students who were slated to start at MaST Wednesday, Aug. 7 wait for word on the next step.
