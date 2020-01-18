NMFS accepts pre-proposals for bycatch reduction
CARTERET COUNTY — Those with an interest in fishing bycatch reduction have an opportunity to apply for federal funding for their projects.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service is accepting pre-proposals for funding to support applied management projects and activities to reduce bycatch.
The awards are available through the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program. There are four high-priority areas for fiscal year 2020 funding: developing innovative and effective technologies, improving understanding of post-release mortality, developing techniques to reduce interactions between fishing gears and corals, sponges, and other structure-forming invertebrates and addressing international bycatch issues.
The Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program provides competitive grants to non-federal researchers working on the development of improved fishing practices and innovative gear technologies. Eligible applicants include:
- U.S. citizens.
- Institutions of higher education.
- Nonprofits.
- Commercial organizations.
- Foreign public entities.
- Organizations under the jurisdiction of foreign governments.
- International organizations.
- State, local and Native American tribal governments.
Pre-proposals are due by Tuesday. Full proposals are due Thursday, April 2. Applications may be submitted online at fisheries.noaa.gov/grant/bycatch-reduction-engineering-program-fiscal-year-2020-funding-opportunity?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
-----
Council to meet
BOGUE — The town council will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
Meetings of the board are open to the public.
