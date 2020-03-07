BEAUFORT — Beaufort commissioners might try to hash out more concrete rules to govern short-term rentals within town.
This follows a discussion at Beaufort’s Feb. 27 board retreat at Moonrakers, during which town commissioners expressed a myriad of concerns about short-term rental properties within Beaufort.
“I understand this came up some years ago,” Town Manager John Day said.
Short-term rentals are homes rented out to individuals for a period of time that is typically shorter than traditional annual rentals. Typically, a short-term rental is for less than 30 days. A number of online services, such as Airbnb, allow property owners to use their homes as short-term rentals without a typical rental agency.
The town, according to Mr. Day, differentiates between a short-term rental property in which the owner is present and one in which the tenant or tenants live alone.
According to staff, the latter kind of short-term rental is what prompted the discussion.
“Sometimes these are treated a little bit differently,” Mr. Day said. “Since the owners are here, there is usually a bit more control in the activity in a house like that.”
Mr. Day said the reasons for regulating short-term rentals include managing housing shortages and preserving neighborhood character.
“If you have a house that has a continuous changing residents in it, that could change the fabric of the neighborhood,” he said.
Mr. Day later added that the success of one short-term rental could have a domino effect.
“Typically when you have a number of (short-term rentals) and they are successful, the number of them increases,” he said. “This is one of the considerations I think you should keep in mind. Do you want more, and keep them unregulated because they do have an impact on the neighborhood? If you go from a single-family unit to a rental, it changes the character.”
While looking at other communities, staff discovered permitting is a favorite among municipalities that seek to regulate temporary housing.
“It’s very, very common,” Mr. Day said, adding that there are a number of regulatory strategies the town can pursue, such as operational guidelines and parking regulations, among others.
“You can have occupancy limits,” Mr. Day said. “You can have noise restrictions in those areas.”
He added that the town could require the establishment of a responsible party in case something goes wrong. That person would be a point of contact for the town.
Commissioners said they worry about applying these regulations uniformly.
“It has to be across the board,” Ms. Hollinshed said.
Commissioner Sharon Harker asked how much of a need is there for the town to take the steps to regulate
“We’re not necessarily going to initiate this on our own,” Mr. Day said. “I brought you information to see if you are interested and what could be done.”
Mr. Day said short-term rentals do have a place in the Beaufort community.
“They do add to our economy, I don’t think they should be abandoned or anything,” Mr. Day said. “But they do have an impact, and we have to bear that in mind.”
