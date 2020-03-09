MOREHEAD CITY — Narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department arrested a Morehead City man March 2, ending an investigation of cocaine trafficking in Carteret County.
David Allen Patterson, 39, faces several drug charges, including trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine, manufacturing cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance.
Detectives targeted Mr. Patterson and conducted undercover operations and controlled purchases of cocaine at the Morehead City residence, according to a release from the CCSO. Over the course of the investigation, detectives seized approximately 1.4 ounces of cocaine from Mr. Patterson.
Mr. Patterson was placed in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $600,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
