CARTERET COUNTY — Local businessman and former County Commissioner Terence “Terry” Frank died Saturday. He was 65 years old.
Mr. Frank is survived by his wife, Maryanne, and also leaves behind three children, Jennifer Alexander, Christopher Frank and Kathryn Walston, and five grandchildren, Owen, Carter, Madelyn, Abigail and Emily. His full obituary is on Page 3A.
A county resident since 2000, Mr. Frank moved from New York, where he worked as the owner of Frank Door Company. After relocating the business to Newport, Mr. Frank wasted no time getting involved.
He served as county commissioner from 2012-16, as well as on a number of other boards, including the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees and, most recently, as a member of the County ABC Board.
County Commissioner Ed Wheatly, who also serves on the ABC board, expressed remorse after hearing of Mr. Frank’s death.
“Terry Frank and I…were kind of opposed to each other when we ran in our primary race,” Mr. Wheatly said. “I served on the ABC board, still do, with Terry, and I got to know him pretty well. I gained a respect for him. Terry was a very good businessman, he was smart and he was quick to grasp something.”
At the behest of County Commissioner Bill Smith, the board, at its Monday evening regular session, held a brief moment of silence in remembrance of the late former commissioner.
Each of the county commissioners agreed Mr. Frank left a mark on the board, despite being three years removed.
“I came on as a commissioner with Terry,” Commissioner Jimmy Farrington said. “He is a good man, a great man and we are going to greatly miss him. He’s just a good guy.”
Commissioner Robin Comer echoed Mr. Farrington’s sentiments.
“We were very sad to learn about Commissioner Frank’s passing over the weekend,” Mr. Comer said. “I did not get to work with him that much, but (in) our short time together, he was very responsive and very community-oriented and very generous. His work will live on through the many different foundations that he was part of.”
Other county residents and organizations are also expressing condolences this week.
“Our hearts are heavy from the passing of Mr. Terry Frank, a friend, a mentor, and a leader,” reads a press release from Carteret Community College. “As a member of the College Board of Trustees, Terry truly embodied the mission of Carteret Community College by improving the quality of life for all citizens of Carteret County and eastern North Carolina.”
Mr. Frank’s work with the community college has been extensive. In the 19 years he has lived and worked in Carteret County, he has donated upwards of $270,000 to the college, via his business’ Frank Door Fund.
“They also set up a Frank Door Scholarship Program for Frank Door employees and their families,” reads the press release. “Terry and Maryanne enthusiastically support the College’s Building Our Future Together campaign and recently made a naming donation for the Baking & Pastry Lab in the future Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center.”
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Frank’s family is requesting donations be made to CCC’s “Building Our Future Together” campaign or to another charity.
A memorial service is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Dunes Club of Atlantic Beach.
County Chairperson Mark Mansfield has urged the public to respect the Frank family’s privacy.
“As the saying goes, Commissioner Frank wasn’t from here but he got here as fast as he could,” Mr. Mansfield said. “He made Carteret County a better place.”
