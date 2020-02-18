NEW BERN — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet Wednesday-Friday in the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center at 203 S. Front St. to discuss amendments to state statutes and to several fishery management plans.
The sessions will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.
The agenda includes several action items, including final adoption of two proposed amendments to state statutes.
The first prohibits possession of tarpon and makes it illegal to gaff, spear or puncture them by any method other than hook-and-line. The second clarifies the circumstances under which transfers of standard commercial fishing licenses are allowed.
Commission members will also look at proposed language to prepare for rulemaking on two issues. The first addresses user conflicts over shellfish leases. Another pertains to the special secondary nursery area issue paper for the first amendment to the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan.
The commission will also consider final adoption of the third amendment to the Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan.
Also up for approval are the goals and objectives for the third amendment to the Southern flounder plan and the second amendment to the shrimp plan.
Up to 200 people will be able listen to the commission’s work during this meeting online on a first-come, first-served basis. They will view the presentations and hear everything in real-time, including input from the public.
Two comment periods are scheduled – one for 6 p.m. Wednesday and another for 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Members of the public may speak to the commission on any fisheries-related topic.
The chairman will allow each speaker to comment for three minutes. More time may be allotted, at the chairman’s discretion, depending on the number of people who sign up to speak. Those who make comments are asked to speak during only one comment period, not both.
Any commenter who wishes to bring handouts should provide at least 12 copies.
The Marine Fisheries Commission Office will not accept public comments through email for this meeting.
Directions to participate in the webcast, including information on system requirements and testing, is online at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/listen-online. Following the meeting, an audio recording will be posted on the same page.
Other agenda items for the meeting include:
- Potential action to begin rulemaking for small-mesh gill nets.
- Receiving a presentation on using circle hooks and bent barbed treble hooks to reduce discard mortality in catch-and-release fishing.
- Potential action to begin the process to implement recreational hook-and-line rule modifications.
A full copy of the meeting agenda and briefing book is online at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/02-2020-briefing-book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.