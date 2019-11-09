INDIAN BEACH — In less than a week, the results of the municipal election in Indian Beach will be decided, and it may come down to a literal coin toss.
On Tuesday – Election Day – voters turned out to the polls, despite the less-than-ideal weather, according to incumbent Commissioner Pete Wylie and candidate Victor Heinrich in separate interviews with the News-Times. After the preliminary results were announced that evening, incumbent Commissioner Elizabeth “Dale” Williford seemed to be reelected, but Mr. Wylie and Mr. Heinrich were tied with 36 votes each.
This means they will have to wait until the official results are announced on Canvas Day, which is Friday, Nov. 15, when the provisional absentee ballots are also counted. If the results remain the same, state law says the results of the election will be determined by a coin toss, a name drawing or another, similar method.
Mr. Wylie said he thinks the turnout to the polls on Tuesday was “robust.”
“I think, for me personally, it (the preliminary results) are an indication I need to work harder,” he said. “I think it’s obvious there are people in town dissatisfied with some things.”
Mr. Heinrich, meanwhile, said he was “very pleased so many people came out to the election.”
“I believe there was a similar tie in Pine Knoll Shores a couple years ago,” he said, referring to the 2017 municipal elections, in which Pine Knoll Shores Commissioner Larry Corsello was reelected through a coin toss.
“We’ll have to wait and see (the Canvas Day results),” Mr. Heinrich said. “We’re going to follow the procedure as laid out by North Carolina law.”
