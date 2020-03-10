BEAUFORT — After a count of provisional and supplemental absentee ballots Monday morning, the race for the County Board of Education’s District 4 remains tight with the candidates 14 votes apart.
Each candidate in the race, Travis Day and Andrea Beasley, picked up two additional votes among the 85 counted Monday, according to County Board of Elections members. As of that count, Mr. Day leads Ms. Beasley 815 to 801 in the March 3 Republican primary contest.
According to Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish, the updated count leaves the race within the margin for a recount.
BOE officials said at the end of Monday’s meeting a small number of ballots remain uncounted.
The board will meet again at 9 a.m. Wednesday at its offices off Live Oak Street in Beaufort and at that time could count the remaining ballots. Canvass Day for the March 3 primary is set for Friday, at which time results become official.
The winner of the Republican primary will secure the seat on the school board representing Morehead City and Bogue Banks, as there is no Democratic candidate filed to oppose the winner in November’s general election.
Also Monday, the board conducted the mandated hand-eye audit using bipartisan teams to audit the presidential race on ballots from two polling places: North River and Broad Creek.
Disclosure: Ms. Beasley is the daughter of News-Times owners Lockwood and Nikki Phillips.
