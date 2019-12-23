BEAUFORT — Under the glow of twinkling lights and with the sound of jingle bells and Christmas carols filling the air, shoppers browsed through vendor booths Saturday evening at the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market Holiday Market.
Each December, the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market, which usually runs Saturday mornings, turns into a true evening Christmas market, hosting vendors selling everything from produce to arts and crafts.
Market Manager Cindy Bunch said she was thrilled with the market’s turnout.
“I think it’s (the crowd) much larger than last year,” she said.
Ms. Bunch said most people come to the market at the start of the event, but she encouraged shoppers to stay after the sun went down.
“I want these people to see how gorgeous it is when all the lights come on,” she said.
Shoppers seemed to enjoy the holiday market, as the grounds under the live oak trees at the courthouse square were filled to the brim with people looking for the perfect last-minute holiday gift or just shopping the wares.
Among the shoppers were Craig and Marcelle Jackson of Morehead City. The couple was enjoying the market atmosphere and purchased greens from The Farm at Bogue, a produce stand from the small western Carteret County town.
“My husband and I recently moved to the area and we’ve been to farmers’ markets before,” Ms. Jackson said. “The greens are far superior to those at the grocery store.”
While the couple wasn’t looking for anything in particular, they enjoyed seeing some familiar faces.
“We’ve been (to the farmers’ market) a couple times, and we are glad to see the artists,” Mr. Jackson said.
Justin Guthrie and Carl Hadden with the Farm at Bogue said they appreciated those buying their produce, which included kale, basil and various lettuces and goods, such as cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes.
“Farmers’ markets are a great way to meet the locals who are interested in supporting local agriculture,” Mr. Guthrie said.
The duo has been coming to the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market for much of the regular season.
Saturday’s market also featured art and craft vendors showing off their handmade items.
Jeanette Macaulay, with Designer Bottles/Tiki Torches oil lamps, was participating in the holiday event for the first time. She said she discovered her craft in an unusual way.
“It started with living in Marshallberg, fighting mosquitos,” she said.
The first oil lamp she made was a tiki torch, and she decorated it with ribbon, jewelry pieces and other things lying around the house. Soon she learned how to make fishing knots and her bottles became more decorative.
“Basically, the bottle tells me how it wants to be dressed,” she said.
Ms. Macaulay now makes her decorative oil lamps using fairy lights, candles, both flame and battery operated, and tiki torches.
She said she enjoyed participating in the market.
“I’ve been wanting to do it. I had been doing small fairs at the school,” she said. “I’ve sold one piece already. I can’t complain.”
Author Joey Jones was on site selling copies of his books.
When asked why he was attending the market, Mr. Jones said, “just to come out and enjoy the festivities and the Christmas spirit.”
He said he sold several copies of his books while at the holiday market.
“It’s been a good evening,” he said. “The community has definitely come out to support us.”
One of the shoppers headed to Mr. Jones’ booth was Kelly Edwards of Havelock, who was looking to buy a book for her grandmother. She said this was the first time she had attended the holiday market.
“I have a friend that said, ‘If you go to any festival or show you have to go to the Beaufort holiday market,’” Ms. Edwards said. “I love that they have all the food. You normally don’t get food at a festival.”
