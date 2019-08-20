Members of Fleet Readiness Center East’s first-ever class of the National Apprenticeship Program take an oath of office Aug. 12 as part of the swearing-in ceremony for federal employees. More than 380 applicants competed for the program’s 40 available slots, which offers participants the opportunity to work as full-time federal employees, receiving pay and benefits, as they pursue a combination of education and on-the-job training. (Contributed photo)