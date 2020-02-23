EMERALD ISLE — Despite nearby residents’ opposition, the executive director of Bogue Banks Water Corp. said Thursday there’s no viable alternative to locating a new well in McLean-Spell Park.
Seola Hill pitched the plan to Emerald Isle Town Commissioners during their Feb. 11 meeting.
Residents of nearby Sound Drive voiced opposition based on aesthetics and the company’s need to cut down about 60 trees to clear a 200-by-200-foot site on property to be leased in the park, which is behind the town police department and recreation center off Highway 58.
Go to page 5A in today's edition (Sunday, Feb. 23) for the rest of this article. The Carteret County News-Times can be picked up from stands all over the county, or you can subscribe online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.