Mike Murrell, a longtime employee of Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, was awarded the 2020 Riley W. Clapp Outstanding Service Award at this year’s Awards Gala during the 2020 North Carolina Health Care Facilities Association Annual Convention & Expo held in Greensboro Monday.
This award ceremony is held to honor outstanding front-line staff working in skilled nursing facilities across North Carolina, according to a release from Crystal Bluffs. The Riley W. Clapp Outstanding Service Award is designed for front-line staff that are not in the nursing department who make a difference in resident lives through positive attitudes and a passion for the work they do.
Mr. Murrell was nominated by the administrator of Crystal Bluffs, Jennifer Salter. He was honored alongside five other award recipients who are all certified nurse’s aides. Dave Richard, deputy secretary for N.C. Medicaid, presented this year’s awards.
Mr. Murrell has worked for Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for six years as a chef preparing meals for Crystal Bluffs residents. He was hired at Crystal Bluffs with restaurant chef experience and experience working in skilled nursing facilities.
“Mr. Murrell has always created tasty meals and assures they are served fresh and hot while taking the time to interact with residents and short-term rehabilitation patients to brighten their day,” the release reads. “Mike’s positive attitude, the commitment to quality work and his devotion to the residents at Crystal Bluffs made him the perfect candidate to receive this award. Crystal Bluffs management, staff and residents are so proud Mike Murrell was chosen for this well-deserved honor.”
