BOGUE — A fire broke out at 225 Bogue Loop Road Thursday evening, burning down an unoccupied camper.
This is the second fire in two days in this neighborhood; the first occurred Wednesday afternoon. Both fires were in unoccupied structures, but while Wednesday’s fire resulted in very little structural damage, the camper fire Thursday resulted in a total loss of the camper.
The call for the camper fire went out at 5:40 p.m. Thursday. Western Carteret, Emerald Isle, Swansboro and Broad and Gales Creek Fire Departments all responded to the call. Western Carteret Fire Chief Kevin Hunter Sr. said when they arrived on the scene, the camper, located behind a one-story mobile home, was “fully involved” in the blaze.
“Nobody was in it, nobody was around it,” the chief said. No injuries or fatalities resulted from the camper fire.
The fire Thursday occurred just a short distance from the intersection of Bogue Loop Road and Polly Lane. Wednesday’s fire occurred on Polly Lane; a small fire was reported in an unoccupied, dilapidated mobile home there.
While Wednesday’s fire didn’t warrant investigation, Chief Hunter said the camper fire Thursday will be investigated by his department. Neither fire’s cause has been determined as of Thursday evening.
