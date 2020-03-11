MOREHEAD CITY — As county health department officials briefed county commissioners and school board members on the coronavirus during a special meeting Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency due to the virus.
As of Monday, there were seven cases of coronavirus in the state, with six of those in Wake County and one in Chatham County. As of Tuesday, there are no cases of coronavirus in Carteret County.
County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon, during the special meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive, said she continues to recommend two main things: continue good hygiene practices used for the flu and other viruses and get up-to-date information from reliable sources, such as Centers for Disease Control and the N.C. Division of Public Health.
“The Centers for Disease Control has set up a toll free number to answer people’s questions,” Ms. Cannon said. The number is 866-462-3821.
She and Health Department Nursing Director Kim Davis said they are in regular contact with the N.C. Division of Public Health and following the agency’s recommendations.
The health department has also received a limited supply of testing kits to test those suspected of having the virus.
Ms. Cannon said she is also sharing information with the school system, the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, health care providers, long-term care facilities, childcare facilities and others.
She especially thanked the school system for being proactive in cleaning schools and following the health department’s recommendations.
“As far as the school system goes, we’re giving them the same guidance we would provide them for the flu,” Ms. Cannon said.
As for any potential school closures, Ms. Cannon said she has asked the school system to notify her office if there is a spike in absentee rates at a certain school so they can do further investigation to discover the reason.
She said the N.C. Division of Public Health is developing guidelines to help county health departments decide when to call for school closures.
“They are telling us it is a local decision, but we look to them for guidance. If we have a child that tests positive for the virus, the first thing I will do is call the N.C. Division of Public Health and ask them what their recommendation is,” Ms. Cannon said.
Ms. Davis reminded the group that 80% of coronavirus cases have mild symptoms and don’t pose a danger to human life.
“The ones affected are those with pre-existing conditions who are elderly,” Ms. Davis said.
County Commissioner Ed Wheatly pointed out there are a lot of military families in the county and asked if officials are monitoring their movements.
Ms. Davis said military personnel returning from deployment in a hot spot area for coronavirus are being asked to quarantine at home.
Ms. Cannon added that the health department has the authority to order residents to quarantine at home or in the hospital, but that would be determined on a case-by-case basis.
County Commissioner Mark Mansfield asked if the majority of coronavirus cases are mild and similar to flu, why there is such a heightened state of emergency and reaction regarding the virus.
“Why is it being treated like a pandemic?” Mr. Mansfield asked.
Ms. Cannon said the two main factors causing fear is the fact that there is currently no vaccination for the virus and it’s a new strain of the virus.
Ms. Davis agreed.
“The coronavirus has been around for many years, this is just a new strain and we don’t know how long it lives on surfaces,” she said.
Superintendent Richard Paylor said his staff is doing extra cleaning at schools to ensure students’ safety.
Ms. Cannon added she and school officials are asking parents with children with a fever to not allow them back in school until they have been fever-free for 24 hours without medication.
She also spoke Monday night during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting, where she shared similar information with that board.
Following the Monday night meeting, Consolidated Human Services board member Lindsay Creech, who is office manager for Johnson Family Dentistry in Morehead City, said her office has already posted a sign and asking patients who have traveled overseas to wait three weeks before making appointments.
“We are screening patients ahead of time when they call. We want to confirm whether they have traveled overseas or have respiratory symptoms,” she said.
Ms. Creech added that she is starting to have problems getting adequate supplies of face masks for dental workers because of so many people purchasing masks.
As for the governor’s declaration, according to The Associated Press, Gov. Cooper and his staff are urging people over age 65 and medically fragile to avoid large gatherings.
Gov. Cooper’s declaration gives state government broader powers and fiscal flexibility, granting health agencies access to temporary workers and the ability to aggressively clean public places and state facilities. The governor’s statewide health recommendations also include limiting visitors to nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
