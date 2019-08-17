BEAUFORT — During their Monday evening regular session at the administration building on Courthouse Square, county commissioners will listen to a report about Radio Island’s potential as a site for an industrial park.
The report is part of the Duke Energy Site Readiness Program. The program is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to sponsor the preparation of areas with the potential to house an industrial park.
“The goal of the program is to increase the inventory of industrial sites throughout the Carolinas, as well as to advance the state of readiness of these sites,” reads a portion from Duke Energy’s website.
If an industrial park is constructed, Duke Energy could be the vendor chosen to service it.
Completed July 23, the report highlights potential industrial sites in areas Duke Energy customers live. The report was written by South Carolina-based Strategic Development Group. Duke Energy paid for the study.
A special-use permit is required should Radio Island be used for industrial and manufacturing purposes. The proposed site is 141 acres and encompasses the bulk of the island, according to information in Monday’s agenda packet.
According to the documents, the site has “multiple development areas with irregular configurations” and is “generally flat with minor changes in elevation.”
North Carolina’s Port Authority owns the property. It is currently zoned PM (port maritime) district.
County commissioners will be asked to consider two conceptual layouts for the proposed industrial park. The first could support 525,000 square feet, public parking, multiple water accesses and a public beach.
The second allows for 702,000 square feet, one water access and parking.
Both layouts have three buildings spread out through the area and the structures are away from places that could possibly flood, according to the documents. Both layouts also plan for additional parking along the public beach access.
The report suggests the site be developed as an industrial park with multiple parcels. Preliminary plans from the Strategic Development Group project both industrial park layouts to require upwards of 2.5 MW of energy. The report asks officials to consider construction of on-site substations. Existing infrastructure will also likely have to undergo repairs.
Ingress and egress concerns could also be addressed in the presentation.
Presenters will ask county commissioners to consider a traffic analysis to determine current traffic trends on Radio Island, specifically on Marine and Radio Island roads. The Strategic Development Group believes the traffic analysis could be useful information for industries wanting to move into the industrial park.
The presentation mentions lengthening Radio Island Road while adding ingress and egress on Marine Road. Marine Road is owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.
Highway 70 provides ingress and egress to the island at this time. The report suggests reworking Highway 70’s accesses to the island.
As of now, plans don’t specify if the property will be leased or purchased.
In other business, county commissioners will also swear in Sarah Davis as the county’s new tax administrator. Ms. Davis will replace Carl Tilghman, who retired earlier this year.
County officials are also expected to pass a resolution in support of the Carteret Literacy Council’s 18th Annual Literacy Spelling Bee. The spelling bee, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25, is a fundraiser for the Carteret Literacy Council.
