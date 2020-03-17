CAPE CARTERET — The town’s board of commissioners approved an agreement with the State Employees Credit Union to establish a new walk-up ATM location in town.
The Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners met March 9 to discuss the lease agreement with SECU, among other matters, as part of its regular monthly meeting agenda. The board voted unanimously to approve a one-year agreement to begin in April for a SECU CashPoints ATM to be located in the town-owned parking lot at 103 Manatee St.
Mayor Will Baker informed the board the CashPoints ATM previously located in the parking lot of the Carteret Crossing shopping center recently closed, with the next closest CashPoint ATMs in Swansboro and Morehead City.
Town Manager Zach Steffey noted many residents reached out to the town wondering what happened to the ATM.
“We have heard the feedback, we heard it quickly and I’ve heard a lot of feedback when the ATM was pulled out on Feb. 14 from the shopping center,” Mr. Steffey said. “So, we’ve been in discussions with State Employees Credit Union since then to identify a location that would be suitable for them to install a walk-up ATM.”
Mr. Steffey said the town has proposed putting the ATM in the town-owned gravel lot off Manatee Street, across the street from McDonald’s. The ATM would be placed within a 20-by-24-foot space and, as proposed, meets all setback and other requirements set forth in the town’s code of ordinances. As of last week, the town was finishing up site plans and working with SECU on finalizing a lease agreement.
The lease would generate $250 per month, or $3,000 annually, in revenue for the town in the first year of the agreement, and $300 per month, or $3,600 annually, for every subsequent year of the agreement. The town attorney recommended entering into an initial agreement of one year beginning in April, with the option to extend or amend the agreement after the first year is up.
The town may also solicit requests for proposals from companies to pave the parking lot. The town was previously quoted about $10,000 to pave the lot, but prices may have changed since then.
In other business, the board adopted a new emergency fund policy that will free up money to begin the recovery process immediately following a disaster.
The town currently has a policy setting aside 28% of its annual budget in an emergency fund to be used in the event of a disaster, like the town saw with Hurricane Florence in 2018. Previously, the board had to approve any withdrawal from the emergency fund before the funds could be accessed.
Under the new policy, $250,000 will be available for immediate recovery needs, even if the board is unable to convene to formally release funds. The board will still have to approve any funds exceeding $250,000.
The board also took the following actions at its March 9 meeting:
· Approved the minutes of the Feb. 10 regular commissioners’ meeting.
· Heard updates and reports from town staff and board.
· Accepted a low bid of $89,121.11 from Onslow Grading & Paving for a street resurfacing project.
· Approved a budget amendment to move funds for the resurfacing project to take place.
· Updated the town’s personnel policy.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.