BEAUFORT — With the deadline for filing for November’s municipal election less than 72 hours away, no town yet has a mayoral race and one town does not have any candidates for its seats.
The deadline is Friday at noon to file for the Tuesday, Nov. 5 elections.
When they file at the County Board of Elections office at 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 200, in Beaufort, candidates are encouraged to bring information on their campaign committee, campaign bank account and the name of a designated treasurer.
The filing fee is $5, except for candidates in Peletier and Morehead City, who will pay $10, according to the elections office. Seats up for grabs follow.
Atlantic Beach:
• Mayor
• Five council seats
Beaufort:
• Mayor
• Three commission seats
Bogue:
• Mayor
• Three commission seats
Cape Carteret:
• Mayor
• Three commission seats
Cedar Point:
• Mayor
• Two commission seats
Emerald Isle:
• Three commission seats
Indian Beach:
• Two commission seats
Morehead City:
• Three council seats
Newport:
• Three council seats
Peletier:
• Mayor
• Two commission seats
Pine Knoll Shores:
• Mayor
• Two commission seats
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Board of Elections website, the following candidates had filed:
Atlantic Beach:
• Mayor: Trace Cooper
• Council: Joey Starling, Danny Navey, Austin Waters, Harry Archer, Richard Porter Jr. and Rich Johnson
Beaufort:
• Mayor: Rett Newton
• Commission: Heather Poling, Sharon Harker and John Hagle
Bogue:
• Mayor: None
• Commission: None
Cape Carteret:
• Mayor: Charlie Evans
• Commission: Patricia Ruddiman, Jeff Waters and Jim Nalitz
Cedar Point:
• Mayor: Scott Hatsell
• Commission: Frankie Winberry, Paul Garavaglia, Joshua Reilly and Neil Foose Jr.
Emerald Isle:
• Commission: Steve Finch, Jim Normile and Floyd Messer Jr.
Indian Beach:
• Commission: Victor Heinrich, Elizabeth Dale Williford and Peter Wylie
Morehead City:
• Council: Bill Taylor, Harvey Walker, David Horton, Dennis Goodwin and Diane Warrender
Newport:
• Council: Chuck Shinn, Danny Fornes and David Heath
Peletier:
• Mayor: Dale Sowers
• Commission: Walter Krause
Pine Knoll Shores:
• Mayor: Robert Cox, Ken Jones and Peggy Young
• Commission: Clark Edwards and Ted Goetzinger
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.