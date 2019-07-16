BEAUFORT — With the deadline for filing for November’s municipal election less than 72 hours away, no town yet has a mayoral race and one town does not have any candidates for its seats.

The deadline is Friday at noon to file for the Tuesday, Nov. 5 elections.

When they file at the County Board of Elections office at 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 200, in Beaufort, candidates are encouraged to bring information on their campaign committee, campaign bank account and the name of a designated treasurer.

The filing fee is $5, except for candidates in Peletier and Morehead City, who will pay $10, according to the elections office. Seats up for grabs follow.

Atlantic Beach:

•    Mayor

•    Five council seats

Beaufort:

•    Mayor

•    Three commission seats

Bogue:

•    Mayor

•    Three commission seats

Cape Carteret:

•    Mayor

•    Three commission seats

Cedar Point:

•    Mayor

•    Two commission seats

Emerald Isle:

•    Three commission seats

Indian Beach:

•    Two commission seats

Morehead City:

•    Three council seats

Newport:

•    Three council seats

Peletier:

•    Mayor

•    Two commission seats

Pine Knoll Shores:

•    Mayor

•    Two commission seats

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Board of Elections website, the following candidates had filed:

Atlantic Beach:

•    Mayor: Trace Cooper

•    Council: Joey Starling, Danny Navey, Austin Waters, Harry Archer, Richard Porter Jr. and Rich Johnson

Beaufort:

•    Mayor: Rett Newton

•    Commission: Heather Poling, Sharon Harker and John Hagle

Bogue:

•    Mayor: None

•    Commission: None

Cape Carteret:

•    Mayor: Charlie Evans

•    Commission: Patricia Ruddiman, Jeff Waters and Jim Nalitz

Cedar Point:

•    Mayor: Scott Hatsell

•    Commission: Frankie Winberry, Paul Garavaglia, Joshua Reilly and Neil Foose Jr.

Emerald Isle:

•    Commission: Steve Finch, Jim Normile and Floyd Messer Jr.

Indian Beach:

•    Commission: Victor Heinrich, Elizabeth Dale Williford and Peter Wylie

Morehead City:

•    Council: Bill Taylor, Harvey Walker, David Horton, Dennis Goodwin and Diane Warrender

Newport:

•    Council: Chuck Shinn, Danny Fornes and David Heath

Peletier:

•    Mayor: Dale Sowers

•    Commission: Walter Krause

Pine Knoll Shores:

•    Mayor: Robert Cox, Ken Jones and Peggy Young

•    Commission: Clark Edwards and Ted Goetzinger

Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.

