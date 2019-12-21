PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Just where is jolly Saint Nick and his sleigh?
As the North American Aerospace Defense Command conducts its primary mission of defending the U.S. and Canada, it stands ready to continue its tradition of tracking Santa’s journey around the globe on Christmas Eve.
On Tuesday, users may call 1-877-HiNORAD for Santa’s up-to-date location.
NORAD and U.S. Northern Command Commander Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy said in an announcement from NORAD that in addition to its day-to-day mission of “defending North America, we are proud to carry on the tradition of tracking Santa as he travels along his yuletide flight path.
“The same radars, satellites and interceptors employed on December 24 are used year-round to defend Canadian and American airspace from threats,” Gen. O’Shaughnessy said.
The NORAD Tracks Santa program has been going strong since 1955. According to information in the NORAD announcement, in 2018, the program’s live operations center received 137,158 phone calls, answered 4,855 emails and had 1,482 volunteers work more than 20 hours to help keep children of all ages informed of Santa’s progress.
On social media, the program is even more popular. The Santa Tracker program’s Facebook page, facebook.com/noradsanta, received 1.91 million new followers by Dec. 25, 2018, reaching a total of 21.4 million last year. On its Twitter account, @noradsanta, the program has 199,600 followers and 12.6 million impressions. On Instagram, the program had 4,400 followers by last Christmas, while the YouTube channel received 844,400 views.
Two of the most recent additions to the program are the ability for people with an OnStar subscription to ask the operator to locate Santa and the Amazon Alexa NORAD Tracks Santa skill, which allows Alexa users to request Santa’s location. In 2018, there were 10,600 requests for OnStar to locate Santa, while the Amazon Alexa skill was accessed 1.56 million times.
The defense of Canada and the U.S. is NORAD’s top priority, according to the release. NORAD is a binational U.S. and Canadian command charged with aerospace and maritime warning and aerospace control of North America, as well as monitoring aerospace activity globally. However, every year during the holidays, NORAD assumes the supplementary mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world.
It all started in 1955, when a Colorado Springs newspaper advertisement informed children they could call Santa directly – only the contact number in the advertisement was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty, U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD.
Col. Shoup was quick to realize a mistake had been made and assured the child he was Santa. The colonel then assigned a duty officer to continue answering calls. Thus, a tradition was born, and continued when NORAD was formed in 1958.
Each year since, NORAD has reported Santa’s location on Christmas Eve to millions of children and families. On Dec. 1, the 64th iteration of NORAD Tracks Santa began with the launch of the program’s website, noradsanta.org.
NORAD Tracks Santa is a global experience, delighting generations of families everywhere. This is due, in large part, to the efforts and services of numerous program contributors and volunteers.
