BEAUFORT — Town commissioners will talk odor control at the town sewer plant, a request to lower speed limits in town and several community events at their Monday meeting.
The board convenes at 6 p.m. at the train depot at the corner of Broad and Pollock streets.
At the request of Preston Development, which has a major housing development off Lennoxville Road, the board will consider installation of odor control measures for the town’s sewer plant.
Preston Development has offered to cover installation costs, but the town would be responsible for ongoing maintenance. According to a brief on the agenda item, replacement of filters would cost the town approximately $50,000 every five to 10 years.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a resolution requesting the N.C. Department of Transportation lower the speed limit on Turner and Cedar streets to 25 mph.
Other items on the board’s Monday agenda include:
- Two budget amendments and a capital reserve fund amendment.
- Consideration of an appointment to the town’s Historic Preservation Commission.
- Consideration of several events, including the Pirate Invasion, the Wooden Boat Show and three races.
Meetings of the board of commissioners are open to the public.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.