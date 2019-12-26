BEAUFORT — Renee Rogers has formally resigned her post as manager of the Michael J. Smith Field Airport.
“It has truly been a pleasure to be here this year and be a part of the improvement of your airport,” Ms. Rogers wrote in an email earlier in the week. “You have all made me feel welcome during my stay here.”
In a follow up email, Ms. Rogers said that while she appreciates the time spent at the airport, she wanted to try her hand at other ventures.
“I have decided to go back to actively running my consulting business,” she said.
Ms. Rogers started at the airport in January. She came to Carteret County after working for other airports, including portions of the Detroit Metro Airport. She said, at times, the Detroit Metro Airport was considered one of the largest in the nation.
Ms. Rogers’ resignation is effective Tuesday. Afterward, the bulk of her duties will be handed off to an interim manager until the Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority can find a permanent replacement.
“My temporary replacement is pending a signed offer for the temporary position, so I am reluctant to release the name at this time,” Ms. Rogers said.
The authority will have Ms. Rogers as a resource, but in a diminished capacity. As part of her resignation, she agreed to stay on and assist part time until the authority is able to find a permanent replacement.
The conditions of Ms. Rogers’ resignation echo those of her immediate predecessor, Russell Overman, who resigned late last year. Like Ms. Rogers, Mr. Overman offered to work for the airport part time until a replacement was secured.
Both Mr. Overman and Ms. Rogers had similarly brief tenures at the airport. While Mr. Overman spent two years as airport manager after being hired in 2016, Ms. Rogers’ resignation comes before her one year milestone.
“It’s going to be a great loss, I feel,” authority member Gerry Currier said. “She was doing a great job keeping everybody informed, getting grants and taking care of things. She will be sorely missed.”
Other authority members echoed Mr. Currier.
“I wish her the best,” authority member Pat Joyce said.
Mr. Joyce said he hopes the permanent replacement is someone with a knack toward securing grant funding, among other things.
“We have to go through the advertising process (to find) a new airport manager,” Mr. Joyce said, adding that he is looking for someone who “has experience managing small operations, like the airport, and making sure they have the ability to oversee the bookkeeping and grant applications.”
Though her time with the airport was relatively short, Ms. Rogers said she is proud of her work.
“I am pleased with what I have been able to do to help grow this airport — the grants I have been able to identify and bring in this year, as well as the improvements I have been able to be a part of,” Ms. Rogers said.
She joined the authority for its first meeting of 2019 and the following months were among the busiest in the airport’s history, with back-to-back projects occurring, sometimes simultaneously.
In her final months, Ms. Rogers oversaw a taxiway overhaul, a N.C. Department of Transportation drainage project and started the process of securing funding to replace 28 hangars that sustained damage from Hurricane Dorian in September.
