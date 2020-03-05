MERRIMON — Merrimon Road was blocked to traffic for about two hours Tuesday morning after a loaded propane tanker overturned in a ditch north of North River.
According to an email Wednesday from 1st Sgt. David Clifton of the N.C. Highway Patrol office in Morehead City, Master Trooper R.D. Pittman Jr. reported the tanker “from Tideland Gas of New Bern was northbound on the road at 10:30 a.m. when it drove onto the right shoulder, then overcorrected back across the road, overturning and coming to rest in the ditch.”
Two wreckers from Chadwick Tire Co. in Otway pulled the tanker out of the ditch, according to the trooper.
Multiple law enforcement agencies from the area responded to the scene to help with traffic and safety.
The driver, whom the trooper identified as Derrick Wetherington of Vanceboro, was charged with failure to maintain lane control.
There was no report of a gas spill or injuries.
