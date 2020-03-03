BEAUFORT — A recount could be looming in one of Tuesday’s local primary races.
As of unofficial results in the March 3 primary, District 4 County Board of Education candidates Travis Day and Andrea Phillips Beasley ended just 14 votes apart.
Mr. Day won 50.43%, or 813 votes, while Ms. Beasley trailed with 49.57%, or 799 votes.
“We still have provisionals, supplemental absentees to go through, so that may well change the outcome either way,” County Board of Elections Chairperson Susie Cuthrell told the News-Times Tuesday night.
Ms. Cuthrell said as of Tuesday night, the board was planning to review all the outstanding ballots
“I know we have over 100 provisionals, but they’re from all over the county, and we’re only talking (a select number of precincts eligible for the race),” she said.
BOE Director Caitlin Sabadish said Tuesday she believed results for the race had to be within 1%, including all outstanding ballots, for a candidate to request a recount.
Results reported here are unofficial and based on immediate results of Tuesday’s primary
Disclosure: Ms. Beasley is in the daughter of News-Times owners and publishers Lockwood and Nikki Phillips.
