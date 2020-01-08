INDIAN BEACH — The town board of commissioners has an unexpected task ahead of them — selecting a new commissioner.
Commissioner Allen Smith announced Wednesday at the first regular meeting of the year that he was stepping down from the board.
Mr. Smith said he and his family are moving from Indian Beach, and so he no longer qualifies to serve on the board. Because Mr. Smith is leaving partway through his current term, the board will need to appoint a replacement.
Mr. Smith recommended Indian Beach resident Michael Luther take his place. Mr. Luther was present at Wednesday’s meeting and confirmed he was willing to serve. The board didn’t immediately take action, however.
When Mayor Stewart Pickett and the rest of the board began telling Mr. Smith they would miss having him around, Mr. Smith assured them he’s “not leaving the area, just leaving town.”
“Mr. Ivey appealed to me to do this (serve on the board), so that’s why I did it,” Mr. Smith said, referring to former Commissioner Bob Ivey, whom Mr. Smith succeeded when Mr. Ivey stepped down as commissioner due to health concerns in late 2017. Mr. Ivey died in March 2019 at 94.
