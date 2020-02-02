Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Feb. 3: cheese sticks, marinara dipping sauce, cheeseburger macaroni, garlic bread sticks, spinach, buttery carrot coins, chilled pineapple, milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: chicken breast nugget, white chili, corn muffin, French fries, sweet and salty green beans, fresh apple, milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 5: pasta bar, rotini noodle, seasoned chicken, alfredo sauce, garlic bread sticks, steamed broccoli and cheese sauce, side salad, apple crisp, milk.
Thursday, Feb. 6: deluxe chicken sandwich, corn dog, sweet potato fries, baked beans, fresh orange smiles, milk.
Friday, Feb. 7: personal cheese pizza, steamed cabbage, pears and whipped topping, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice, vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, Feb. 3: cheese sticks, marinara dipping sauce, cheeseburger macaroni, garlic bread sticks, spinach, buttery carrot coins, chilled pineapple, milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: chicken breast nugget, white chili, corn muffin, French fries, sweet and salty green beans, fresh apple, milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 5: pasta bar, rotini noodle, seasoned chicken, alfredo sauce, garlic bread sticks, steamed broccoli and cheese sauce, side salad, apple crisp, milk.
Thursday, Feb. 6: corn dog, sweet potato fries, baked beans, fresh orange, milk.
Friday, Feb. 7: personal cheese pizza, steamed cabbage, pears and whipped topping, milk.
Choice of skim and low-fat milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Fruits, vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chick fillet sandwiches, French fries and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, Feb. 3: cereal variety, graham crackers, apple juice, sliced peaches, milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: French toast sticks, strawberry applesauce, orange pineapple juice, milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 5: donut mini, chilled applesauce, grape juice, milk.
Thursday, Feb. 6: peanut butter and jelly mini, orange juice, banana, milk.
Friday, Feb. 7: frosted strawberry pop tart, grape juice, tangerine, milk.
