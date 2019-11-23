Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Nov. 25: barbecue chicken, buttermilk biscuit, toasted ham and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed cabbage, cherry crisp, milk.
Tuesday, Nov. 26: hot dog with chili, coleslaw, cheeseburger, French fries, baked beans, fruit cocktail, milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 27: pepperoni pizza, raw baby carrots, chilled applesauce, milk.
Thursday, Nov. 28: holiday.
Friday, Nov. 29: holiday.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice and vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, Nov. 25: barbecue chicken, buttermilk biscuit, toasted grilled cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed cabbage, cherry crisp, milk.
Tuesday, Nov. 26: hot dog with chili, coleslaw, French fries, baked beans, fruit cocktail, milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 27: pepperoni pizza, raw baby carrots, chilled applesauce, milk.
Thursday, Nov. 28: holiday.
Friday, Nov. 29: holiday.
Choice of skim and low-fat milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Fruits and vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chick fillet sandwiches, French fries and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, Nov. 25: peanut butter and jelly mini, orange juice, milk.
Tuesday, Nov. 26: cinnamon bar, chilled applesauce, milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 27: cheese biscuit, orange juice, milk.
Thursday, Nov. 28: holiday.
Friday, Nov. 29: holiday.
