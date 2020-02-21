MOREHEAD CITY — With student enrollment on the rise, Carteret Community College is looking to campus expansion projects to help meet needs, including construction of a new Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center.
In fall 2019, CCC’s enrollment increased by 6.9%, which is 2.5% higher than the state average, according to a press release issued Wednesday by CCC. Enrollment increased 4.4% across the North Carolina Community College System for 2019.
“The number of students attending Carteret Community College has been increasing for the last few years. However, we need to be able to meet the demands of student enrollment,” CCC President Dr. John Hauser said in a release.
The college recently completed a 10-year master facilities plan to begin mapping out expansion plans and upgrades for facilities.
The first major project is construction of a new Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center, currently being built to replace an aging culinary building. The 16,928-square-foot center is expected to open this fall.
The estimated cost of the facility is $8.9 million, and the structure is being built with a $2.67 million portion of a $2 billion state bond referendum that passed in 2016, $2.16 million committed by county commissioners and with donations raised through a capital campaign.
Dr. Hauser said in the release he is working with County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman to monitor the current and future work-force development needs of the county, as well.
In the past two years, CCC has started five new associate degree programs focused on technical-skill development to address the needs of local employers in manufacturing, construction and service industries, according to Dr. Hauser.
According to a press release issued earlier this month by the N.C. Department of Community Colleges, student enrollment increased significantly in short-term workforce education across the state.
The N.C. Department of Community Colleges reported 53 of the state’s 58 community colleges saw student enrollment growth in 2019, with 9.4% of that growth in workforce education programs. This compared to a 3.8% increase in traditional academic courses.
The N.C. Community College system currently serves about 700,000 students annually, with CCC serving about 6,000. That includes full- and part-time students in curriculum programs and a variety of workforce development courses.
Dr. Hauser explained that community college enrollment is calculated as a full-time equivalent measure. The FTE calculation is based on the sum of credits carried by students enrolled in certain programs, divided by the number of credits in a full-time load. The state funds community colleges according to the FTE generated, which supports faculty and staff salaries and benefits.
CCC has seen a 10.2% increase in FTE in the past five academic years, according to the release.
The college does not receive capital funding from the state in its regular budget to support expansion of facilities and capital investments.
The county provides additional operations and capital funds to the college. County capital funds go primarily to building maintenance and repairs, equipment and vehicles.
Operations money funds salaries of county-paid employees, repairs and contracted services, utilities, service agreements and contracts, general administration costs, insurance and bonding, supplies and repairs.
Even with those funds, Dr. Hauser said it’s been difficult to keep up with the needs of aging buildings and future needs. That’s why the college launched a capital campaign through its foundation in October 2018.
Many businesses and individuals have contributed to the campaign, which is scheduled to end in October 2021. To date, CCC and its foundation have raised $2.6 million toward its $5.1 million goal.
“We are grateful to everyone who has donated to our capital campaign,” Dr. Hauser said. “While we have received many generous contributions, we continue to engage the community to provide state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to create the first choice for students to begin their journey to enhancing their economic mobility.”
