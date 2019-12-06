NEWPORT — A fire Thursday night gutted a house at on Highway 101.
A mutual aid call went out at 8 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire with visible flames, potentially the result of an explosion inside the house at 5178 Highway 101.
First responders from the Mill Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Harlowe Volunteer Fire Department, Cherry Point Fire/EMS and Havelock Fire/Rescue responded, extinguishing a fire which appeared to have severely damaged the interior of the house and burned away a large portion of the roof.
There is no information immediately available on injuries or the cause of the blaze.
This is a developing report.
