CARTERET COUNTY — A state report released Thursday showed a slight increase in crime in schools in 2018-19 compared to the previous year.
However, school officials are working to correct what they believe was a data entry in the report that will remove one incident, making the number of incidents the same for the 2018-19 and 2017-18 school years.
According to the consolidated data report released Thursday by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the number of criminal acts reported in county schools in 2018-19 increased slightly from 70 incidents in 2017-18 to 71 in 2018-19.
The reported acts in 2018-19 included an increase in assaults on school personnel, bomb threats, possession of a firearm or powerful explosive, sexual assault and sexual offense.
There was a decrease in assaults resulting in serious bodily injury, possession of alcohol, possession of controlled substances and possession of weapons.
Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor said Friday he is still reviewing data from the report but believes a burning of a school building incident was incorrectly reported because of a coding error.
As for the reason for reportable acts overall, Mr. Paylor said, “Often we are reporting more behaviors because we are being vigilant in keeping schools safe,” he said. “Schools must be safe places for students and for staff members.”
In an effort to improve safety of schools, county school administrators, counselors, psychologists, nurses, social workers and school resource officers joined Friday at Croatan High School for a workshop on crisis prevention and preparedness.
School personnel were analyzing ways to make campuses safer and prepare for a variety of emergencies, ranging from school violence to hurricanes.
As for the school violence report, it’s based on the occurrence of 16 offenses, of which nine are considered dangerous and violent. Categories range from possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, to more violent categories of assault on school personnel and assault resulting in serious injury.
There were 20 incidents of assaults on school personnel in 2018-19, up from 16 incidents in 2017-18.
Director of Student Support Services Dr. Sue Kreuser, who attended the Friday workshop, said the majority of assaults involved younger special needs students who have problems controlling their behaviors. The report shows all 20 occurrences were at elementary schools.
There were six sexual offenses reported in 2018-19, with only one reported the previous year. The majority of those occurred at the high school level.
As for possession of controlled substances, there were 20 incidents, down from 26 the previous year. All of those acts took place in high schools and middle schools. Dr. Kreuser said there has been a particular increase in the use of e-cigarettes.
As for overall solutions, Carteret County school psychologist Annie Frenzel said she would like to see more mental health providers in schools and more support from parents and families. She added that she’s grateful for partnerships the school system has with outside mental health agencies that offer limited services in schools.
To see the full report, go to dpi.nc.gov/data-reports/dropout-and-discipline-data/discipline-alp-and-dropout-annual-reports.
