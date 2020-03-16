BEAUFORT — The County Consolidated Human Services Board adopted 2020-21 county budget requests Feb. 24 for the Department of Social Services and health department.
Both budget requests show slight increases over what the county appropriated the agencies at the beginning of the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Of particular concern was the need for an additional DSS social worker to combat a high turnover rate due to an increased caseload leading to stress and burnout, according to DSS Director Clint Lewis.
“We are asking for a social work supervisor for child welfare. We have a significant turnover rate in the child protective services area. Last year, we had an 85 percent turnover rate. We are trying to combat the turnover,” Mr. Lewis said during the CHS board meeting held in the health department conference room.
The board adopted a $5.3 million county budget request for DSS, which is about 4% more than the $5.1 million allocated in 2019-20.
The DSS budget is made up of county, state and federal funds. Mr. Lewis said his total budget request for 2020-21 is $12.01 million, which is about 4% more than the $11.57 million received this fiscal year. He is asking for $6.68 million in federal and state funds, in addition to the $5.3 million from the county.
Mr. Lewis said the social work supervisor would manage and implement programwide training for social workers and act as a coach throughout the process.
Other reasons for the increase in the DSS budget request is an increase in salaries, health insurance, retirement costs and contracted services. There is also a request for two vehicles to replace older ones, as well as a request for $45,000 to renovate an area in the DSS building.
As for the health department, Director Stephanie Cannon is asking for $5.4 million for 2020-21, with $3.3 million of that in county funds. That is a slight increase over what the county allocated this fiscal year. Other sources of revenue come through state funds, local fees and escrow.
The total health department budget request of $5.4 million for 2020-21 is about 4% more than was allocated to the health department at the beginning of fiscal 2019-20. However, Ms. Cannon said when amendments made to the 2019-20 fiscal budget throughout the year are factored in, her proposed budget is $69,730 less than this fiscal year.
Ms. Cannon said items requested for 2020-21 include $43,500 to continue digitizing environmental health records and $53,000 to hire a new registered nurse to assist the family nurse practitioner at the health department’s primary care facility. There are also increases due to salary increases, health insurance and retirement costs.
Ms. Cannon said she is especially in need of the registered nurse because of the increased load.
“Overall, primary care services have increased since fiscal 2015-16 without an increase in clinic staff,” Ms. Cannon said. “We’re in desperate need of clinical help to continue offering more services.”
The RN would assist in seeing patients, handling referrals, giving immunizations and other clinical duties.
Both the health department and DSS budgets now go to the county administration for review, then to county commissioners, which must adopt a new budget before Wednesday, July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.
The board also did the following:
• Approved health department fees for 2020-21.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
• Approved Carteret County Human Services Board operating procedures.
• Approved a request to apply for $10,000 in Carolina East Foundation funding for a Hepatitis C program.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
