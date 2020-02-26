ATLANTIC BEACH — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees approved a 10-year facility master plan Tuesday that includes three new classroom buildings and major renovations to the campus.
Three of the renovation projects are currently in the beginning stages, while classroom buildings and other projects are future proposals in the plan.
The estimated price tag for the nine projects is $24.5 million, and the effort spans 2019-29.
After a review of the master plan during a retreat at Crystal Coast Country Club, the board approved it during a special meeting immediately following the retreat.
CCC Buildings and Grounds Committee Chairman Bill Henderson, who made the motion to approve the plan, made it clear future projects proposed in the document can be changed based on funding and future needs.
“This doesn’t lock us into spending money, it just helps our administration to know where we’re headed,” Mr. Henderson said.
CCC President Dr. John Hauser, who reviewed the projects during the retreat, said, “We feel we have a plan that fits what Carteret County needs and meets the needs of our business and manufacturing community.”
The first three projects in the plan have already begun. They include moving the fine arts and photography programs from the top floor of the Bryant Student Center to the Wayne West Building. The space that is vacated by those programs will house the library, which is currently in the upstairs of the Michael J. Smith Building. The space being vacated by the library will be renovated to house additional classrooms for the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, which is currently housed on the first floor of the building.
CCC Plant Operations Director Steve Sparks said much of the work is being done by his staff. Renovations to the Wayne West Building to house the photography and fine arts programs will be finished in June, at an estimated cost of $41,250. The library is expected to be moved to the Bryant Student Center by September at an estimated cost of $62,250. Renovations to the upstairs of the Smith Building are expected to be finished by December at a cost of $57,375.
Funds for the three projects are coming from county operations and college institutional funds.
A fourth project, which will be done in three phases over the next two years, will add new signage and a new campus entrance. Trustees, during the special meeting Tuesday, approved hiring Innerface to design and install interior and exterior signs at an estimated cost of $271,393 as part of the first phase.
CCC Finance Officer Steve Davis said money for the design phase will come from college institutional funds. Once a final contract is negotiated, additional funds will come from the county and donations. The total cost of all three phases is estimated at $750,000.
The next major project would be a $7.5 million Transportation Tech Center to house diesel technology, automotive systems technology and welding technology. Dr. Hauser said he anticipates funding for the 30,000-square-foot building coming from a state bond and county capital funding, as well as a CCC Foundation capital campaign. The estimated completion date for the building is 2022.
The next proposed project is a $1.2 million shipping and receiving building, with an estimated completion date of 2024. CCC trustee Chris Chadwick said he believed the college could get a better price on the structure, which is proposed to be a 6,000-square-foot metal building. Funds would come from state and county capital.
The next major campus upgrade would be a student services/administration building, with an estimated price tag of $12 million. The 40,000-square-foot, three-story building would “create a one-stop building for students, faculty and staff administrative services,” Dr. Hauser said.
He added it would centralize the campus and be adjacent to the Bryant Student Center. The proposed completion date is 2026.
The next proposed project is to renovate the McGee Building to provide Corporate and Continuing Education one building to create a workforce development center. The building would continue to house cosmetology, esthetics and building construction programs and add basic skills classes. Dr. Hauser said corporate and continuing education services are currently spread across the campus.
The estimated cost of the project is $105,000, provided by county capital. The estimated completion date is 2027.
The final project would be a 9,300-square-foot aquaculture and horticulture building with an estimated price tag of $2.79 million. Funds for construction would come from state and county capital. The projected completion date is 2029.
In addition, during the retreat, the board heard an update on the N.C. Community College System from State Board of Community Colleges member Ann Whitford of Morehead City, who shared information about programs the state board is highlighting, including the addition of more apprenticeship programs.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
