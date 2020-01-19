Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Jan. 20: holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: teacher workday.
Wednesday, Jan. 22: teacher workday.
Thursday, Jan. 23: chicken enchilada, garlic bread stick, ham and cheese salad, side salad, sweet and salty green beans, fresh orange smiles, mixed fruit juice, milk.
Friday, Jan. 24: Carolina barbecue pork, sweet corn hushpuppies, grilled cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, spinach, strawberries, fresh apple, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice and vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, Jan. 20: holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: teacher workday.
Wednesday, Jan. 22: teacher workday.
Thursday, Jan. 23: chicken enchilada, garlic bread stick, ham and cheese salad, sweet and salty green beans, fresh orange smiles, mixed fruit juice, milk.
Friday, Jan. 24: Carolina barbecue pork, sweet corn hushpuppies, grilled cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, spinach, strawberries, milk.
Choice of skim and low-fat milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Fruits, vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chick fillet sandwiches, French fries and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, Jan. 20: holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: teacher workday.
Wednesday, Jan. 22: teacher workday.
Thursday, Jan. 23: peanut butter and jelly mini, orange juice, banana, milk.
Friday, Jan. 24: frosted cinnamon pop tart, grape juice, tangerine, milk.
