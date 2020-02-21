This article was updated at 11:22 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, with rain and snowfall totals.
CARTERET COUNTY — While some parts of the county saw up to a couple inches of snow Thursday night into Friday morning, others areas only had a light dusting or no snowfall at all.
However, temperatures hovered around freezing Friday morning, and although there were no reports of frozen roadways or bridges, the morning commute was slick.
The county public school system and Carteret Community College canceled Friday classes in anticipation of the adverse weather, and county government offices and one-stop early voting sites operated on a 2-hour delay.
According to the National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport, some areas got close to an inch of rain Thursday. NWS Meteorologist Ryan Ellis said precipitation was steady from Thursday through early Friday, transitioning from rain into snow at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.
“There wasn’t a ton (of accumulation) across the county,” Mr. Ellis said. “Out near Peletier we got about a fourth of an inch, and 6 miles west of Morehead City we had a report of half an inch. That was the most we got.”
The office received about 0.1 inches of snow and received a report near Bogue of about 0.2 inches. Mr. Ellis said the snowfall stopped somewhere between 5:30-6 a.m. Friday.
“Most of it melted due to the warm ground and the rain we got prior (to the snow),” he said.
The highest amount of rainfall recorded was 2.25 inches, recorded east-southeast of Morehead City. Other reports scattered around the county ranged from 1.5-2 inches of rain.
Mr. Ellis said as of Friday morning there had been no reports of large-scale power outages, downed trees or serious traffic accidents due to winter weather conditions.
“I think we lucked out,” he said. “Part of it was the warm ground and also because it (the precipitation) happened overnight, not during peak traffic hours.”
The local office will update its website and social media with more information as it becomes available.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-726-7081 ext. 206, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(Previous report)
CARTERET COUNTY — While some parts of the county saw up to a couple inches of snow Thursday night into Friday morning, others areas only had a light dusting or no snowfall at all.
However, temperatures hovered around freezing Friday morning, and although there were no reports of frozen roadways or bridges, the morning commute was slick.
The county public school system and Carteret Community College canceled Friday classes in anticipation of the adverse weather, and county government offices and one-stop voting sites operated on a 2-hour delay.
According to the National Weather Service office in Newport, some areas got close to an inch of rain Thursday.
The local office will update its website and social media with snowfall totals as the information becomes available.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.