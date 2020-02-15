MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College will celebrate its 23rd annual Black History Celebration at 6 p.m. Monday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
The theme is “African Americans and the Vote,” and the event is open to the community, according to a press release issued by CCC.
The event will celebrate county African American public school students in grades 8-12, as well as CCC students with at least a 3.0 grade point average. Each student will receive a certificate of honor celebrating their achievement.
The keynote speaker will be Sharon Harker. Ms. Harker serves on the Beaufort Board of Commissioners and is a sleep disorder clinic supervisor at Carteret Health Care.
As part of the ceremony, the college will recognize CCC student Lee Stiles as the recipient of the $1,000 Gwen Fisher Scholarship. The scholarship is named after the late Ms. Fisher, who was the director of evening classes at CCC. She started the black history celebrations and scholarship program. Upon her death, the scholarship was renamed in her honor.
In addition, the event will feature various vendors. CCC, the NAACP, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will have tables to feature different opportunities available to the students.
Another way the college has celebrated February as Black History Month was by hosting an event featuring the documentary film “Tell Them We Are Rising,” earlier in the month. The film discussed the origin of historically black colleges and universities and compared how they are doing now versus when they started.
After the film viewing, a panel of CCC employees who attended HBCUs discussed their experiences at their respective schools and answered questions.
“This was our first time showing a film during Black History Month and found it was a great addition to the programming. We hope to host a film every year. The committee did a great job pulling this event together in a short time,” CCC Black History Committee President Vonda Godette, chairman of the medical assisting program, said in the press release.
“The panel was a great addition to the film viewing,” she continued. “It allowed the students and public to understand additional educational opportunities that are available now and after they graduate from Carteret Community College.”
For more information, visit carteret.edu or call 252-222-6000.
