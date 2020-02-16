EMERALD ISLE — Bogue Banks Water Corp. needs a new well, and residents of Sound Drive don’t like the proposed location, which is in town-owned McLean-Spell Park.
After BBWC Executive Director Seola Hill pitched the plan during the town commission’s monthly session Tuesday night, a handful of the residents urged the town to reject the lease.
“I just found out about this this week,” resident Robert Miller said. “I saw the ribbons on the trees; I can see them from my deck.”
He said the well would ruin the view, despite screening, and make his retirement home less pleasing.
“Don’t just make a token effort to find a better site,” Mr. Miller said to Mr. Hill.
Another resident said the loss of trees – Mr. Hill said about 60 would have to be cut to clear the site – would be “a big negative.”
The town bought the land for a nature park in 2017 and reserved the right to use up to 7 acres of it for park purposes, such as a ballfield. The town is also planning a dog park there.
But Mr. Hill, in his presentation, said the company had done an exhaustive site search and was stymied by a number of issues, including saltwater intrusion, especially along the Coast Guard Road corridor. Additionally, wells must be at least 1,500 feet from each other.
The well is definitely needed, Mr. Hill said, as some of the company’s existing wells are 30 to 40 years old, with an expected life span of about 50 years.
The company is moving toward reverse osmosis because of saltwater intrusion, he added.
Part of the reason the well is needed is because Emerald Isle has grown so much in recent years, he said, and the water isn’t just used for drinking.
“We’re strained by irrigation systems,” Mr. Hill said, approximately 1,500 of them.
He said the well would be silent, except for a click when the cooling unit comes on and goes off, and would be screened. After construction, there would little traffic under normal circumstances, he added, just one person checking the system for a few minutes each day.
It would be accessed by a road, which would not have to be paved and would be gated.
But the residents said the well site would defeat the purpose of the town’s purchase of the property, which was to preserve the forest, one of the last large tracts on Bogue Banks.
Resident Joy Brownlow cited a state study, conducted when the town bought the 30-acre property along Archers Creek, that said cutting any significant number of trees would harm the maritime forest, which serves as habitat for birds, including painted buntings.
Half of the $3 million purchase price came from the military, because the land is in the flight path of jets that use Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
More than $1 million came from two state grants, which was why the study was conducted.
“This is smaller than the ballfields,” Ms. Brownlow said of the 200-by-200-foot proposed well site, “but the greatest gift we can give our children and grandchildren is a healthy environment.”
“We are fortunate to have that 30 acres and the walking trails,” another audience member said.
Paxon Holz, who has a home in Emerald Isle and has been on the BBWC Board of Directors for years, said she has sold hundreds of acres of land for conservation and considers herself an environmentalist.
“But,” she told the residents, “you don’t know how hard we (BBWC) have worked to find a spot. We’re getting serious saltwater intrusion down Coast Guard Road. Where are we going to get our drinking water?
“We all have to do our part,” Ms. Holz added. “Bogue Banks Water Corporation does all we can to please our neighbors. If you can find us an alternate well site, I assure you we will buy it.”
Mayor Eddie Barber, who also lives on Sound Drive, said he heard rumors the town board would decide the issue during the meeting, but that wasn’t the case.
“This was just a presentation,” he said. “There will be a (formal) public hearing. It could be in March or April.”
Commissioner Mark Taylor thanked the speakers for keeping the conversation civil.
“We need water,” he said. “We need to work through this as a group and find a resolution. We’ve got salt getting in our wells, and without water we can’t live here.”
BBWC also serves customers in Indian Beach and Salter Path. The company’s website states it has 11 wells drilled into the Castle Hayne aquifer to a depth ranging between 200 and 300 feet.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
