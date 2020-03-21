RALEIGH — The State Board of Elections said Thursday it was investigating a text message scam targeting North Carolinians about their voter registration status.
According to a release, some voters have received unsolicited text messages about their status or asking them to register to vote. The SBOE advises recipients to not click the link embedded in the text and delete the message.
The link reportedly sends recipients to a site alleging to be vote.org, but the SBOE said vote.org confirmed the organization is not sending the texts.
Friday morning, County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish confirmed she had a report of at least one county voter – in Beaufort – who had received the text.
In the release, the SBOE said it is investigating and “will alert state and federal authorities about the issue.”
“We know these texts can be confusing to voters, and we take this situation very seriously,” SBOE Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said. “We urge all North Carolinians to get information about voting and voter registration from trusted, reliable sources, including your state and county boards of elections.”
Voters can check their registration status through the state by visiting the website vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.
To check with the Carteret County Board of Elections, call 252-728-8460 or email boemail@carteretcountync.org.
