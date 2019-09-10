BEAUFORT — Carteret County deputies Tuesday arrested Victoria Thomas Frabutt, 56, of Newport, for severing her husband’s penis.
Deputies responded to the residence on Murdoch Road just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning after James Frabutt reported his wife tied him up and pulled out a knife. The motive for the castration is still unclear.
Deputies were able to recover the body part and it was immediately put on ice and transported to medical personnel, according to the County Sheriff’s Department.
Mr. Frabutt, 61, was transported to Vidant Health in Greenville. His condition at this time is unknown.
Ms. Frabutt was charged with malicious castration and kidnapping. She is being held in the Carteret County jail under a $100,000 bond and her first court appearance is set for Wednesday.
OH MY GOD.......... [scared]
wonder what the poor guy did to make his wife that angry? I do know that juries sometimes will go easy of men or women taking the law into their own hands when it concerns cheating on your spouse which may or may not be the case here.
