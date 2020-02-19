NEWPORT — The chance of snowfall occurring late Thursday into early Friday has increased, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS Weather Forecasting Office in Newport issued an updated briefing Wednesday afternoon on the forecast winter weather. According to the briefing, a winter storm watch and a winter weather advisory have been issued, and confidence is high the event will occur, with medium affects expected.
The NWS said Thursday night through rush hour Friday morning is the period when the greatest affect will occur; the highest affects are expected near and west of Highway 17.
A coating of up to 3-inches of snow is possible through most of eastern North Carolina, especially on grassy and raised surfaces. Some slush is possible on secondary roads, overpasses, bridges and sidewalks as well. In the Down East area of Carteret County, elevated water levels and minor inundation (1-2 feet above dry ground) are possible in low-lying areas near the southern end of the Pamlico Sound and along the lower Neuse River.
Rough seas and strong wind gusts are forecast for all coastal waters Thursday through Friday. Hazardous conditions for small craft are expected early Thursday, increasing to gales Thursday afternoon through Friday.
A few scattered power outages or small tree limbs being broken are possible along the Outer Banks Thursday through Friday. Northerly winds are forecast to cause water level rises.
