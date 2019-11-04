PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will hold a special joint meeting with the town's Strategic Planning Committee at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall board room at 100 Municipal Circle. The meeting is open to the public.
The meeting's agenda includes a report from the committee to the board of commissioners. This report will include an update from the I-42 impact subcommittee and creation of a water resources/infrastructure subcommittee.
