NEWPORT — In recent days, detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department arrested two subjects for multiple drug offenses.
After receiving information that 49-year-old Anthony Michael Vickers and 48-year-old Jorgie Anna Brown were selling a significant amount of illegal drugs out of their Rocks Lane, Newport residence, CCSO and MCPD detectives began to surveil the location, according to a Wednesday release from the sheriff’s office.
On July 11, while conducting surveillance on Mr. Vickers and Ms. Brown’s residence, detectives observed them leave the residence in a vehicle and make multiple stops throughout the county and surrounding areas.
Detectives developed probable cause and conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle. During the traffic stop, detectives searched the vehicle and found 14 grams of methamphetamine, five suboxone strips and more than 4 grams of heroin.
In addition to the methamphetamine and heroin seized on the traffic stop, detectives located and seized a variety of prescription medication, marijuana and $1,112 in U.S. currency.
Mr. Vickers and Ms. Brown face numerous charges, including trafficking of methamphetamine and heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine and conspiring to traffic heroin.
The pair are being held under a $1 million dollar secured bond apiece at the Carteret County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.