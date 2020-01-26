Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Jan. 27: chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese sandwich, cheeseburger, spinach, sweet potato fries, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Asian chicken noodle soup, mandarin orange chicken, fried rice, steamed cabbage, buttery carrot coins, fresh apple, cookie, milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 29: chicken breast tender, wheat roll, sloppy joe, seasoned pinto beans, seasoned corn, chilled peaches, milk.
Thursday, Jan. 30: chili con carne, corn muffin, baked potato, diced ham, steamed broccoli and cheese sauce, side salad, pears and whipped topping, milk.
Friday, Jan. 31: breakfast bowl, ham, egg and cheese biscuit, cheesy grits, baked potato tots, cherry crisp, tangerine, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice, vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, Jan. 27: chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, steamed broccoli and cheese sauce, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Asian chicken noodle soup, mandarin orange chicken, fried rice, steamed cabbage, buttery carrot coins, fresh apple, milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 29: chicken breast tender, buttermilk biscuit, sloppy joe, seasoned pinto beans, seasoned corn, chilled peaches, milk.
Thursday, Jan. 30: chili con carne, corn muffin, baked potato, diced ham, steamed broccoli and cheese sauce, pears and whipped topping, milk.
Friday, Jan. 31: breakfast bowl, ham, egg and cheese biscuit, cheesy grits, baked potato tots, cherry crisp, tangerine, milk.
A choice between skim and low-fat milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Fruits, vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chicken fillet sandwiches, French fries and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch.
Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, Jan. 27: confetti pancake bites, orange juice, strawberries, milk.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: breakfast pizza, orange pineapple juice, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 29: blueberry muffin, mixed fruit juice, chilled applesauce, milk.
Thursday, Jan. 30: breakfast on a stick, apple juice, banana, milk.
Friday, Jan. 31: cereal variety, graham crackers, apple juice, fresh tangerine, milk.
