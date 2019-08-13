WILLISTON —Narcotics detectives with the County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department arrested three individuals after serving a search warrant at 361 Donnie Davis Road in Williston Friday.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office served the search warrant after the County Special Response Team entered the house and secured the scene.
Stacy Dee Willis, 33, faces several drug charges, including trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methadone, maintaining a dwelling house that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun.
Courtney Nelson Willis, 37, is charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methadone, maintaining a dwelling house that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Susan Dee Mades Willis, 60, is charged with trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling house that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Detectives recovered approximately 10.084 grams of heroin, 16 dosage units of hydrocodone pills, 4 dosage units of methadone pills, drug paraphernalia and one 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.
All three are in custody at the county jail under a $500,000 bond.
