Bogue council to meet
The Bogue Town Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
Meeting set for dog park committee
The Emerald Isle Dog Park Development Committee will meet Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the community center at 203 Leisure Lane.
BOE to discuss budget
The County Board of Elections will host a special meeting Tuesday following the panel’s regularly scheduled absentee meeting at 4 p.m.
The board meets in its offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort.
During the special meeting, members are set to discuss the fiscal 2020-21 budget.
Both meetings are open to the public.
EI looks to fill vacancy
Emerald Isle is seeking applicants to serve on the town planning board, which has one vacancy.
Officials say a well-rounded education and work experience are helpful, but the most important qualities are care and concern for the community, a sincere desire to contribute and a willingness to work hard. All interested Emerald Isle residents are encouraged to apply.
A letter of interest or resume should be sent to the attention of Rhonda Ferebee, town clerk, at rferebee@emeraldisle-nc.org by 5 p.m. Friday.
Mail to Attn: Rhonda Ferebee, Town Clerk, Town of Emerald Isle, 7500 Emerald Drive, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.
CHC gets quality award rankings
Carteret Health Care has received the 2020 quality award rankings from CareChex Awards, an information service of Quantros Inc.
The rankings recognize CHC as the No. 1 hospital for bariatrics in North Carolina and top 10% in the nation for medical excellence and patient safety.
“Carteret County deserves the very best care and being recognized for excellence and safety shows Carteret Health’s dedication to improving quality care for our patients,” CHC President Harvey Case said in a release.
