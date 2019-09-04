MIAMI— Hurricane Dorian is forecast to bring life-threatening storm surge with significant coastal flooding in the next two days.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory at 8 p.m. Wednesday, reporting Dorian is about 130 miles south of Charleston, S.C., and about 255 miles south-southwest of Wilmington. It has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and is moving north-northwest at 8 mph. Dorian’s minimum central barometric pressure is 28.31 inches.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward from Dorian’s center up to 70 miles. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles. All watches and warnings from the NHC’s 5 p.m. advisory remain in effect and unchanged.
The NHC forecasts Dorian will turn to the north-northeast Thursday, with a turn toward the northeast Thursday night. It’s forecast to increase in forward speed Friday. Dorian is forecast to move near or over the North Carolina coast Thursday night into Friday.
