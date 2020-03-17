Anne B. Stimpson, 73, of New Bern, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Pruitt Health-Neuse in New Bern. She has family in Carteret County.
There will be no service.
She is survived by her son, John “Jay” Rich Stimpson of Morehead City; sister, Susan Mauney and husband David Mauney of Oriental; and grandchildren, John Stimpson and Noah Stimpson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin H. Barnes and Anne E. Barnes; and a brother, Edwin H. Barnes Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
