CROATAN — The U.S. Forest Service announced Cedar Point Campground on the Croatan National Forest reopened Monday.
The The USFS ranger district office in New Bern returned to regular business hours starting Monday. Visitors should be aware that minor cleanup work may be ongoing in open areas.
All other campgrounds and many recreation areas and roads remain closed due to the impacts of Hurricane Dorian. USFS staff have begun assessing damage and hazards and will reopen closed areas and roads on a case-by-case basis as conditions allow.
District work crews and the Cherokee Interagency Hotshot Crew will begin clearing roads and trails starting today. The following roads are known to have downed trees: Mill Branch, Cahooque Creek, Millis, Billfinger, Holston Hunter, Great Lake, and Pine Cliff.
Visitors should avoid closed areas to ensure their own safety and that of work crews. In addition to blocked roads, there is a high risk of falling trees. The health, safety, and well-being of our employees and the public is our number one priority.
