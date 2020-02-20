This article was updated at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, with more information.
BEAUFORT — In anticipation of winter weather, Carteret County government offices and one-stop early voting sites will operate on a two-hour delay Friday.
In addition, the county's three early voting sites with close early Thursday, at 6 p.m. rather than 7:30 p.m.
The announcement came Thursday afternoon as the state was preparing for winter weather Thursday night into Friday morning.
With the delay in place, the non-essential county offices, including the Carteret County Transportation System, will open at 10 a.m. Friday.
The county’s three early voting sites will also open at 10 a.m., and are projected to remain open until the normal closing hour, 7:30 p.m.
Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish told the News-Times Thursday there would not be extended hours at the sites to make up for the lost time.
The one-stop early voting sites are located at the BOE offices in Beaufort, Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point and Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.