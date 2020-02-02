Carteret County
- Feb. 10: The County Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the administration building.
- Feb. 10: The County Consolidated Human Services board will meet at 6 p.m. in the County Health Department in Morehead City.
- Feb. 11: The County Beach Commission will meet at 2 p.m. in Pine Knoll Shores town hall.
- Feb. 11: The County Board of Elections will meet at 3 p.m. at the elections office on Live Oak Street in Beaufort for its regular monthly meeting.
- Feb. 12:The County Board of Adjustment will not meet this month.
- Feb. 17: The County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the boardroom of the administration building.
- Feb. 27: The Beaufort-Morehead City Airport Authority will meet at 6 p.m. at the Michael J. Smith Field.
Atlantic Beach
- Feb. 4: The town planning board will meet at 6 p.m. in the town hall boardroom off West Fort Macon Road.
- Feb. 10: The town council will meet at 2 p.m. in the town hall boardroom off West Fort Macon Road.
- Feb. 24:The town council will meet at 6 p.m. in the town hall boardroom off West Fort Macon Road.
- Feb. 17: The town board of adjustment will meet at 6 p.m. in the town hall boardroom off West Fort Macon Road.
Beaufort
- Feb.4: The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the train depot on Broad Street.
- Feb. 10: The board of commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the train depot on Broad Street.
- Feb. 17: The town planning board will meet at 6 p.m. in the train depot on Broad Street.
- Feb. 24:The town board of adjustment will meet, if needed, at 6 p.m. in the train depot on Broad Street.
- Feb. 24: The board of commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. in the train depot on Broad Street for their monthly work session.
Bogue
- Feb. 6: The town planning board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
- Feb. 17: The town council will meet at 6 p.m. in town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
Cape Carteret
- The town planning board meeting for February has been canceled.
- Feb. 10: The board of commissioners will hold its regular workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in town hall at 102 Dolphin St., behind the police department.
Cedar Point
- Feb. 4: The town planning board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in town hall at 427 Sherwood Ave.
- Feb. 20: The town board of commissioners will hold its regular work session at 6:30 p.m. in town hall at 427 Sherwood Ave.
- Feb. 25: The town board of commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall at 427 Sherwood Ave.
Emerald Isle
- Feb. 11: The town board of commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the town board meeting room, 7500 Emerald Drive.
- Feb. 24: The planning board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the town board meeting room, 7500 Emerald Drive.
Morehead City
- Feb. 11: The city council will meet at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
- Feb. 18:The city planning board will meet at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
- Feb. 20: The city board of adjustment will meet, if needed, at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
Indian Beach
- Feb. 12: The town board will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. in town hall.
Newport
- Feb. 13:The town council will meet at 6 p.m. at town hall on Howard Boulevard.
- Feb. 17: The town planning board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at town hall on Howard Boulevard.
Peletier
- Feb. 3: The town planning board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the town community building.
- Feb. 3: The town board of commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the town community building.
Pine Knoll Shores
- Feb. 12: The board of commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at town hall.
- Feb. 25: The town planning board will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. at town hall.
Board of Education
- Feb. 4: The Carteret County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort. A public comment time will be held on the 2021 budget at the beginning of the meeting.
Carteret Community College
- Feb. 11: The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. in the McGee Building boardroom.
