BOGUE BANKS — Hurricane Dorian is passing by Myrtle Beach, S.C., and will soon arrive along the North Carolina coast, though its effects have already been seen in Carteret County.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory for Dorian at 5 p.m. Thursday, reporting Dorian is about 45 miles south-southeast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and about 85 miles south-southwest Wilmington. Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward from Dorian’s center up to 60 miles, while tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 28.35 inches.
Gov. Roy Cooper held two media conferences Thursday, during which he and other state officials advised residents and visitors in eastern North Carolina to get to safety and avoid driving or going outside. State emergency response teams are in place and ready to respond once the hurricane has passed.
The NHC said Dorian is moving northeast at 10 mph and is expected to continue in this direction, picking up forward speed through Saturday. The center of Dorian is forecast to move over or near the coast of North Carolina Thursday and Friday.
The NHC forecasts 4-7 feet of storm surge along the North Carolina coast. In addition, 6-12 inches of rain are also forecast, with up to 15 inches possible in isolated areas.
So far, two tornadoes have reportedly touched down in Carteret County. One touched down as a waterspout at about 9 a.m. Thursday, coming ashore in Emerald Isle. The second was reported in the area of North River at about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.
On the eastern end of Bogue Banks, Atlantic Beach Town Manager David Walker said they haven’t had any emergencies yet. A curfew will go into effect for that town at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We’re starting to get rain bands and stronger winds,” Mr. Walker said, “so we know it (Dorian) is on its way.”
To the west in Pine Knoll Shores, Town Manager Brian Kramer said they too have been getting bands of rain. In addition, some of the families who initially planned to ride out the storm decided to leave at the last moment.
“We had about 17 families decide to leave after the tornado (occurred) in Emerald Isle,” Mr. Kramer said. That tornado hit a trailer and recreational vehicle park in Emerald Isle, and Mr. Kramer said one of the trailers severely damaged belongs to a Pine Knoll Shores police officer.
