CAPE CARTERET — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Weather Service office in Newport will offer a free weather spotter class Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at Cape Carteret Town Hall.
In a press release, Erik Heden of the NWS said the class will train people on how to make snow and ice reports to the Newport NWS office.
For more information, visit weather.gov/mhx/MHXSkywarn. To register, visit https://forms.gle/bki7rNDnKcTszawo6.
