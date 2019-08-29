CARTERET COUNTY — School may be back in session and summer activities winding down, but tourism officials anticipate the Labor Day holiday weekend will bring big crowds to the Crystal Coast for the season’s final hoorah.
Labor Day symbolizes the unofficial end of summer, but it’s also a chance for one more long weekend getaway, says Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Jim Browder. He said low gas prices, good weather and other factors will help contribute to the strong tourism expected this weekend.
“I think it’s going to be a really nice weekend, especially if the weather holds out,” Mr. Browder said Thursday. “We’re anticipating a good amount of people.”
Travel service AAA reports gas prices ahead of Labor Day weekend are poised to be the cheapest the holiday has seen in three years, leading to predictions of strong travel. As of Thursday, the nationwide average was $2.57 per gallon of gasoline, which is almost 20 cents cheaper than six weeks ago and a quarter less expensive than prices around Labor Day last year. In North Carolina, the average gas price is $2.37 per gallon.
“For Americans who bookend summer with road trips, they will find gas prices this coming weekend that are cheaper than this past Memorial Day and last year’s Labor Day holiday,” Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, said. “At the start of the week, two-thirds of all states have gas price averages that are nearly a quarter cheaper than last year.”
In addition, Mr. Browder said the weather forecast looks good for the weekend. While the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts Hurricane Dorian could make landfall as a Category 4 storm in eastern Florida as early as Sunday morning, it appears the North Carolina coast will be spared the worst of the storm, at least this weekend. Mr. Browder said Dorian may push people who had been planning to visit Florida to travel to other areas, such as the Crystal Coast.
“Unfortunately for our southern friends, nobody wants to drive into a storm,” Mr. Browder said.
Another major hurricane is still on the minds of tourism officials, as well. Last September’s Hurricane Florence caused widespread damaged to hotels and condominiums throughout the county, and some were closed for repairs throughout the season, including the DoubleTree by Hilton in Atlantic Beach, the Bask hotel in Morehead City and the Holiday Inn Express in Morehead City.
Mr. Browder said occupancy taxes collected for the month of June were down about $228,000 from last year’s figures, indicating there were fewer overnight stays this year compared to last.
“That was kind of anticipated because of the lack of inventory,” Mr. Browder said.
The county, which splits the occupancy tax 50-50 between the TDA and the County Beach Commission, has yet to collect taxes on some online vendors, so Mr. Browder expects the final figures for June will be about $200,000 less than last year. He anticipates similar numbers for July, but said those figures won’t be available until the county reports them in a couple weeks.
The lack of inventory was offset somewhat by other hotels opening this year, Mr. Browder said, including the new 133-room Beaufort Hotel off Lennoxville Road.
At the beginning of the season, officials worried the county would only have two-thirds of its usual inventory available to overnight visitors, but Mr. Browder said as the summer progressed and crews completed repairs, the lodging situation improved. Overall, he said it appears tourism was not too heavily affected.
“I think the fact we got through the summer without too much trouble is a real positive,” he said.
Mr. Browder said the Bask hotel owners plan to reopen around October, and work continues on the DoubleTree and Holiday Inn Express. He added that many condo owners are also wrapping up repairs.
